Detroit Zoo brings back 'Zoo Keys' for visitors to learn more about the animals

The Brief The Detroit Zoo re-debuted its zoo keys on Friday. People can buy a specialty key to plug into one of its audio boxes and listen to a biography of an animal. Currently, the zoo has 11 audio stations, and they plan to add four more.



It is late spring in Metro Detroit, which means school’s out, and the lines are now longer at the Detroit Zoo.

Meanwhile, there's a new attraction that unlocks a gateway of information for visitors.

What you can do:

The Detroit Zoo re-debuted its zoo keys on Friday. For just $4, people can buy a specialty key to plug into one of its audio boxes and listen to a poem or biography about an animal.

Emily O’Hara is the Senior Director of Guest Experiences with the Detroit Zoological Society.

She says the zoo originally introduced the keys in the 1960s. The feature was off and on until it was discontinued in the early 2000s.

"For years, we’ve been hearing from guests that they miss the zoo keys and when can we have them back again," she said. "This is one of the originals. It still has the Detroit Zoological Park label on it. People can bring these keys back, and they will still work in the audio boxes that we have just installed."

What's next:

A re-branded key is also available. The poems are written and voiced by local youth from Metro Detroit.

So far, this piece of nostalgia seems to be a hit with visitors across generations.

Currently, the zoo has 11 audio stations, and they plan to add four more.