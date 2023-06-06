Detroit Zoo offers free entry for residents 62+ from Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties on Wednesday

article

Detroit Zoo Senior Day lets residents of Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties who are 62 and older visit the zoo for free Wednesday.

No reservation is required - just show up at the zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 7. Parking is also included. Each senior can bring one adult guest for free, too.

The day will include live entertainment, tram tours, bingo, habitat chats, and a senior resource area. These days after offered periodically for seniors to enjoy the zoo, which typically costs $12-19 for seniors, plus parking.

If you have questions, contact the zoo here.