Detroit Zoo to reopen to members on June 8 as part of four-day soft opening

The Detroit Zoo is reopening its doors to its members soon as it shackles off the restrictions that kept it closed for over two months.

Beginning Monday, June 8, members with the Detroit Zoo will be permitted to enter as part of the animal attraction conducts a four-day soft opening, before allowing the general public to enter at the end of the week.

Like most businesses, the soft opening will come with some new rules, the most important being a capacity limit of 1,000 guests per day. For members interested in coming to the zoo next week, they'll need to schedule their time slot on the zoo's website before visiting. No more than 500 guests will be permitted on the zoo grounds at any one time.

Following the first phase, non-members can pay general admission for a scheduled ticket. At that point, the zoo will increase its capacity to 2,000 guests a day.

"As we prepare to reopen the Zoo to members only by reservation on Monday, June 8, we want to say thank you — not just for your support during this tough time, but for your active engagement with us over the last few months," read a statement on the website. "We’ve loved seeing all of your notes and posts and participation with us on social media. The Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) loves our Zoo community and truly appreciates all of you."

After scheduling a visit, guests will receive an email with their digital ticket and digital map (the zoo won't be handing out paper maps). There will also be safety details that come as well. Those include:

Visitors 2 and up must wear masks

Use 6-feet social distancing markers laid out across the zoo's 125 acres

Utilize the 50 hand sanitizing and handwashing stations located throughout the zoo frequently

Indoor viewing areas, including the Barn, Wildlife Interpretive Gallery, Butterfly Garden, Red Panda Forest canopy walkway, prairie dog bubbles, and giraffe viewing deck will all remain closed at the beginning.

When the Tauber Family Railroad reopens, it will do so with physical distancing rules and reduced capacity. Restrooms will have attendants monitoring capacity and disinfecting the facilities regularly. Every other toilet stall or urinal has been closed to ensure social distancing rules.