Woman shot and killed inside her Ann Arbor apartment

By Dave Herndon
Published  December 7, 2025 6:54pm EST
Ann Arbor
FOX 2 Detroit

ANN ARBOR, MICH (Fox 2) - Chief Andre Anderson said that a woman was shot and killed inside her apartment on Pear Street at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Details surrounding the shooting weren't released, but he said it did not appear to be a random act. 

Anderson said a male suspect fled the scene on foot, but didn't provide further details. 

He said officers conducted an extensive search, where they found a firearm, but did not find the suspect. 

"We believe this was an isolated incident," Anderson said. 

 Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the AAPD at 734-794-6920 or via email at tips@a2gov.org, or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Witness at https://aapd.a2gov.org/SilentWitness.

