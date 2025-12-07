Woman shot and killed inside her Ann Arbor apartment

Chief Andre Anderson said that a woman was shot and killed inside her apartment on Pear Street at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Details surrounding the shooting weren't released, but he said it did not appear to be a random act.

Anderson said a male suspect fled the scene on foot, but didn't provide further details.

He said officers conducted an extensive search, where they found a firearm, but did not find the suspect.

"We believe this was an isolated incident," Anderson said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the AAPD at 734-794-6920 or via email at tips@a2gov.org, or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Witness at https://aapd.a2gov.org/SilentWitness.