Detroit leaders unveil 'Packard Park' to be developed from abandoned automobile factory
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Packard Plant was once an automobile manufacturing factory that produced luxury vehicles, but it has been empty since its closure.
A portion of the site was demolished, and for decades, many have considered the site an eyesore.
However, that could soon change.
City leaders have announced plans to redevelop the 28-acre portion of the Packard site, including adaptive reuse of the existing structures south of Grand Boulevard and the construction of a new 400,000-square-foot manufacturing building.
"Packard Park" would feature multiple uses for buildings and outdoor public space.