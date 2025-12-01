Detroit leaders unveil 'Packard Park' to be developed from abandoned automobile factory

The Brief A once automobile manufacturing factory in Detroit is expected to get a makeover, according to city leaders. "Packard Park" would feature multiple uses for buildings and outdoor public space.



The Packard Plant was once an automobile manufacturing factory that produced luxury vehicles, but it has been empty since its closure.

A portion of the site was demolished, and for decades, many have considered the site an eyesore.

However, that could soon change.

City leaders have announced plans to redevelop the 28-acre portion of the Packard site, including adaptive reuse of the existing structures south of Grand Boulevard and the construction of a new 400,000-square-foot manufacturing building.

"Packard Park" would feature multiple uses for buildings and outdoor public space.