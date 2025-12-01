Expand / Collapse search

Detroit leaders unveil 'Packard Park' to be developed from abandoned automobile factory

By
Published  December 1, 2025 7:09pm EST
Detroit
FOX 2 Detroit
Detroit unveils Packard Plant renovation plan

Detroit unveils Packard Plant renovation plan

A portion of the site was demolished, and for decades, many have considered the site an eyesore. However, that could soon change.

The Brief

    • A once automobile manufacturing factory  in Detroit is expected to get a makeover, according to city leaders.
    • "Packard Park" would feature multiple uses for buildings and outdoor public space.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Packard Plant was once an automobile manufacturing factory that produced luxury vehicles, but it has been empty since its closure.

A portion of the site was demolished, and for decades, many have considered the site an eyesore.

However, that could soon change.

City leaders have announced plans to redevelop the 28-acre portion of the Packard site, including adaptive reuse of the existing structures south of Grand Boulevard and the construction of a new 400,000-square-foot manufacturing building.

"Packard Park" would feature multiple uses for buildings and outdoor public space.

Detroit