Detroit Zoo welcomes 13-year-old polar bear Kali to Arctic Ring of Life habitat

article

The Brief The Detroit Zoo has a new polar bear as part of a transfer with the Toledo Zoo. In exchange for Kali, Nuka has moved to Toledo. The zoo said several factors went into deciding to trade the



A 13-year-old male polar bear has arrived at his new home, the Detroit Zoo.

The zoo announced Friday that it has welcomed Kali to the Arctic Ring of Life habitat as part of a partnership with the Toledo Zoo.

The backstory:

As part of this partnership, Nuka, who was previously living at the Detroit Zoo, has relocated to Toledo.

"This successful transfer reflects the collaboration of our teams in Detroit and Toledo, as well as a shared commitment to animal well-being and conservation," said Mike Murray, chief life sciences officer for the Detroit Zoo. "Nuka is an incredible polar bear, and we know he will continue to thrive in Toledo, where he will once again be paired with female polar bear Crystal. Here in Detroit, Kali is already settling in, and we know he will be an outstanding ambassador for his species and a wonderful addition to the polar bear group."

(Photo: Toledo Zoo)

According to the Detroit Zoo, the transfer follows recommendations from the Polar Bear Population Alliance, strengthens the health and social dynamics of each zoo’s polar bear populations and supports responsible breeding efforts that are critical to the future of the species.

Meet Kali:

Kali was rescued after he was found as an orphaned cub by residents of the Native Village of Point Lay, Alaska in 2013.

He was then released to the care of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2015, he moved to the Saint Louis Zoo, before finally relocating to the Toledo Zoo in 2025.

According to the zoo, Kali is known for his strength and smarts to solve puzzles that benefit his enrichment and well-being. His caretakers describe him as gregarious, curious, and intelligent.

(Photo: Detroit Zoo)

Kali shares a habitat with females Suka, 13, and Haley, 23. He will gradually be introduced to Haley and Suka, with the bears initially spending time on opposite sides of their 4-acre habitat.

Kali may choose to go outside to the public, or may choose to stay behind the scenes. It is up to him.