Detroit Zoo welcomes new new polar bear to Arctic Ring of Life

The Brief The Detroit Zoo welcomed Haley, a 22-year-old polar bear, to its Arctic Ring of Life habitat. She joins two other polar bears and will serve as an ambassador for her species. She's still acclimating to her surroundings but is now in the polar bear habitat



The Detroit Zoo has a new resident in its Arctic Ring of Life as Haley, a 22-year-old polar bear, recently arrived from the Memphis Zoo.

Named after Halley’s Comet, Haley was born on Nov. 15, 2002, and had lived in Memphis since she was 4 years old. Her move was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums as part of a program aimed at maintaining a healthy and genetically diverse polar bear population in human care.

Haley has been settling in at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak and is now ready to explore the zoo's expansive habitat. She joins two other polar bears, Nuka, a 20-year-old male, and Suka, a 12-year-old female.

Haley the polar bear is making her debut at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak.

The Arctic Ring of Life, one of the largest polar bear habitats in North America, spans 4 acres and includes a 70-foot-long glass tunnel, an exploration station and an ice cave. The space is also home to rescued southern sea otters Finn, Kit and Monte, who were found stranded off the California coast and deemed unable to survive in the wild.

"Haley is such a special and inquisitive bear," said Mike Murray, vice president of life sciences for the Detroit Zoological Society. "We know Haley will be a terrific ambassador for her species, which faces threats from melting sea ice, climate change and pollution in the wild. We can’t wait for our guests to meet her."

What you can do:

While she adjusts to her new surroundings, there may be times when Haley prefers to stay behind the scenes. Visitors can see her during regular Zoo hours, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 31.

Starting April 1, the Zoo will extend its hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.