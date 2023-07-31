Detroit Zoo's 95th anniversary kicks off with free entry Tuesday
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo turns 95 Tuesday!
To celebrate, there are events planned this month, starting with a kickoff celebration Aug. 1.
The first 95 nonmember guests at the zoo when it opens at 8 a.m. will get in for free. Plus, the first 95 guests will receive a free anniversary plush, and the first 995 people in the door will get a free one-way ride on the Tauber Family Railroad.
Guests can also expect food and drink deals, membership offers, and more.
Zoo anniversary celebration schedule:
- 6 to 10 a.m. — Country radio station 99.5 WYCD will host a live broadcast from the Detroit Zoo’s Cotton Family Wolf Wilderness.
- 8 a.m. — The Zoo opens.
- 8 to 10 a.m. — Meet and greet with PAWS, the official mascot of The Detroit Tigers.
- 8:15 a.m. — Divers conduct tank maintenance and cleaning at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center.
- 8:15 a.m. — Reptile feedings at the Holden Reptile Conservation Center.
- 8:30 a.m. — Polar bear and sea otter feedings at the Arctic Ring of Life.
- 8:30 a.m. — Red panda feedings at the Holtzman Wildlife Foundation Red Panda Forest.
- 8:45 a.m. — Miniature donkey walks in the barnyard area.
- 8:45 a.m. — Giraffe enrichment activities at the giraffe habitat.
- 9 a.m. — Wolf enrichment activities at the Cotton Family Wolf Wilderness.
- 10 a.m. — Meet and greet with WYCD morning show hosts at the Cotton Family Wolf Wilderness