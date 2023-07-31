Detroit Zoo's 95th anniversary kicks off with free entry Tuesday

article

The Detroit Zoo turns 95 Tuesday!

To celebrate, there are events planned this month, starting with a kickoff celebration Aug. 1.

The first 95 nonmember guests at the zoo when it opens at 8 a.m. will get in for free. Plus, the first 95 guests will receive a free anniversary plush, and the first 995 people in the door will get a free one-way ride on the Tauber Family Railroad.

Guests can also expect food and drink deals, membership offers, and more.

Find more things to do here.

Zoo anniversary celebration schedule: