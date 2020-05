The 36th District Court accounced today they are extending its period of limited operations previously announced on March 13, 2020 to coincide with the extension of Governor Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Order.

The current safeguards in place will now extend through Friday, June 12th. The Court’s moratorium on evictions will also extend through Friday, June 12th.

For more information visit www.36thdistrictcourt.org.