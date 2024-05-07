Michigan Central Station 10-day open-house includes concert with 'iconic' Detroit artists

A concert with "iconic Detroit artists," a 10-day open house, and tours of the famous Motor City landmark will all be on display for the long-anticipated Michigan Central Station opening.

Six years after Ford bought the building and surrounding property, restoration is just about complete as the automaker prepares to unveil the revitalized structure and home to future mobility innovation.

It isn't shying away from going big, planning an "11-day celebration" that will begin June 6 with an outdoor concert. There's no word on who will be performing, only that the artists are from Detroit.

After the unveiling, there will be opportunities for the public to see the newly refurbished building from June 7-16. The first commercial occupants will start moving in this fall. The peek inside will offer both a tour of the renovations, the history of Michigan Central Station, and what's to come.

"This is a milestone we can all celebrate. Michigan Central Station was once a symbol of Detroit’s decline, and now it is going to represent its renewal and bright future," said Bill Ford, the executive chair of Ford Motor Co. in a news release.

An opening with entertainment

The concert will be 90 minutes long and outside.

It will be headlined by "well-known Detroit musical artists," according to the May 7 news release. There are many that fall into that category and rumors about who could be included haven't subsided.

Along with the music, there will also be short films, appearances by local leaders, and more story telling.

The Open House

The first look inside will include a "range of exhibits, entertainment, art, and more," the news release said. That includes art installations and sculptures made for Michigan Central.

After June 16, open house options will still be available to the public on weekends. They'll be limited to the first floor on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of August.

The fall will also include opportunities as expanded hours are announced.

Some 75,000 people are expected to attend.

How can I register?

The link to register for the open house will begin with an early-bird special on May 17 for those that live nearby. After neighbors have the chance, the general public will be able to register on May 21.