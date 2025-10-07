Detroit's Anchor Bar offers free meals to federal employees during shutdown

article

The Brief Longtime Detroit mainstay the Anchor Bar is helping federal employees. Workers impacted by the shutdown can get free meals at the downtown pub.



A downtown Detroit staple is offering a helping hand to federal employees amid the Washington DC shutdown.

The backstory:

The Anchor Bar is offering free meals to all federal employees that go there during the ongoing government shutdown, currently at seven days.

To qualify, federal employees need to show a valid federal ID when dining at the Anchor Bar and their food bill will be fully comped.

"For decades, the Anchor Bar has been a gathering place for Detroit’s workers, journalists, and public servants," said Nabih Ayad, owner of the Anchor Bar. "We believe in taking care of our community—especially those who take care of all of us. This is our way of saying thank you and standing in solidarity during these challenging times."

The free meal offer will continue for the duration of the government shutdown.

Founded in 1957, the Anchor Bar is located at 450 W. Fort Street.