Detroit's autonomous shuttle service begins Tuesday - here's where it goes

Detroit's newest transit option kicked off service Tuesday, commencing its inaugural journey from Corktown to East Jefferson and back at 7 a.m.

It's the beginning of autonomous transit on the city's roads as a new pilot project looks to make it easier to get to downtown and back. The Connect AV Shuttle Service will follow a 10.8-mile loop Monday through Friday, making stops from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The product of millions of dollars in public and private funding, the city hopes the shuttle will make a "significant step" toward public transportation with zero emissions.

In addition to stopping in busy areas, the shuttles will be wheelchair-accessible and include live tracking, so passengers know when and where each vehicle is.

The shuttle will start with a driver to verify the autonomous function works. By fall, the new service will operate without a driver.

What is the route?

The route will span as far west as Michigan Central Station and as far east as Pensole Lewis College.

Along the way, it will stop at Atwater, Jefferson & Rivard, Campus Martius, Rivertown Market, and city hall.

A map of the route is offered below.

10.8 mile two-way The Connect AV shuttle route, linking Michigan Central to Bedrock's 200 Walker Street

How much does it cost?

The Connect shuttle service is free to all riders.

How can I track the shuttle?

Information on how to track the shuttles is available at theconnect.liftango.com/home.

This project is a collaborative effort involving the city of Detroit, Bedrock, Michigan Central, and the State of Michigan’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, and Perrone Robotics. To find out more, visit detroitmi.gov