After a mostly successful season of schooling amid the pandemic's second autumn, a Detroit school has suspended in-person learning following reports of "multiple" coronavirus cases among students and staff.

Bates Academy on the city's west side will commence remote learning until Nov. 1. A statement from the district said concerns from staff and families had pushed officials to turn to virtual learning for the next week.

COVID-19 cases in Michigan are growing largely among children and teenagers due to their proximity among groups and because students 11 and younger are not yet eligible for a vaccine.

The health department reported 101 new COVID-19 outbreaks at schools last week, adding to the 319 ongoing outbreaks already being tracked.

In total, more than 3,800 students and staff have been affected by the outbreaks.

Wayne County is among several of Michigan's most populated with a mask mandate in place in school districts.

"Due to concerns raised by staff and families regarding multiple positive cases at Bates Academy, including the principal being positive, in-person learning will be suspended until Monday, November 1," read a statement from the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Virtual learning has grown to complicate both the learning process in school and the order at home, where parents have needed to adjust work schedules to accommodate for children being at home.