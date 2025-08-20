Detroit's Chandler Park has a new giant dome that will be open all year round

The Brief The Chandler Park fieldhouse officially opened in Detroit on Aug. 20. The massive facility caters to just about any recreation that someone could want, from pickleball and soccer, to football, and more. The year-round domed facility is part of an expanding campus within the 200-acre park.



The grand opening of Detroit's newest recreational gem has arrived in the form of a giant white dome.

But within its confines are sports of all kinds and families excited about the newest source of fun ready to be had. And lucky for them, the fieldhouse at Chandler Park will be open all year round.

Big picture view:

On Aug. 20, the Chandler Park Fieldhouse officially opened on Detroit's east side.

It's 130,000 square feet, capable of hosting sports of all kinds, and will be open throughout the year. That's good news to residents looking for something for their kids to do.

"It’s crazy. I’m glad you said that because I was looking for somewhere for my sons to play, and this is real close to my home," said Shawn McQueen, who agreed it both looked and smelled just as good.

That new building smell wasn't the only thing that greeted anyone in attendance for the unveiling.

Dig deeper:

The fieldhouse can accommodate almost every kind of sport.

There's fields for soccer and football. There's a court for pickleball, as well as multi-purpose rooms, lockers, showers, and fitness areas. As kids were seen sprinting down turf on one side of the field, adults were running back and forth on the wooden court, battling a plastic ball over a net.

There aren't many resources like this on Detroit's east side, which is why the additions to the 200-acre park only adds to the amenities available to nearby residents.

Chandler Park's renovations were helped along with $14 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Construction started in January 2024 and opened this summer.

"This dome is a symbol of hope, opportunity and investment in our future," said Councilmember Latisha Johnson, who represents City of Detroit District 4. "This dome is more than a field of play, it’s a training ground for discipline, teamwork and leadership—it’s a safe place where our youth can see their potential take shape, where dreams are born and healthier lifestyles are built."

Local perspective:

Programming at the fieldhouse will begin Sept. 8 and will be open from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It will also be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but closed on Sunday.

The fun extends throughout the park as well, with a new playground that was completed in 2024 and the Wayne County Family Aquatic Center.