Detroit’s Memorial Day set for August 31 to honor COVID-19 victims

In April, Detroit was one of the biggest hot spots for COVID-19 cases in the country. Thanks to an enormous effort by the city, the curve has been bent, and now Mayor Mike Duggan wants to honor the people who died from the virus.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan promised residents early this year that when the numbers went down, a citywide memorial would happen. On Wednesday, he announced those plans.

"We are going to declare August 31 as Detroit Memorial Day and we'll start the vents the evening of August 30th and go through August 31st," Duggan said.

A team of community members and leaders are hard at work planning the service which starts in the neighborhoods

"At 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, there are going to be simultaneous memorials in each of our city districts," said Rochelle Riley, Dir., Detroit Arts and Inclusion

Then on Monday At 8:45 am it's requested that every SE Michigan resident, church, and organization ring bells in honor of the victims.

Advertisement

Then the service will head to Detroit's Belle Isle for a Memorial Drive

"Mourners will drive around the entire island pass the stakes featuring photographs of each of our victims placed 6 feet apart," Riley said. "Imagine it's a spirit cruise instead of a Dream Cruise. This will go on until 4 p. And Belle Isle will remain close in time for the fireworks."

This event not only honors those who lost their battle but those who are continuing the fight

"Also going to pay tribute to everyone who is still fighting and we're talking about the first responders, we're talking about the frontlines, medical centers, food banks, and chuches," said Riley.