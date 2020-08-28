Detroit's Memorial Drive honoring victims of COVID-19 starts Monday - here's how to watch

Belle Isle State Park is going to look a little different come Monday when a memorial to the victims of the coronavirus is put on display on the island.

A multi-day celebration mourning the losses of more than 1,500 Detroit residents lost to COVID-19 will begin Sunday with commemorations in each of the city's districts before a line of funeral processions will drive past 900 billboard-sized photos of loved-ones that will be featured around the island.

FOX 2 will stream the memorial live on this page and on our Facebook, starting at 8:30 Monday morning.

The photos, provided by family members, represent those that succumbed to the pandemic between March and April 18. "This is how we begin the healing process," said Duggan in a statement.

Along with the drive will be a soundtrack broadcasted by WRJC 90.9 FM in a partnership with the city that will play gospel, classical, and jazz music. Throughout the day, the broadcast will occasionally play mini-profiles of some of the victims and offer messages of hope, the city said.

A total of 14 separate funeral processions will lead the way north on Chene, then east on Jefferson to Belle Isle before making a trip around the island. The service will begin at 8:45 a.m. after the mayor speaks, at which point residents, businesses, churches, and other groups will be asked to ring bells for 15 minutes.

After that, mourners will be invited onto the island with the rule they remain in their vehicle for the entirety of the drive. Those that abide by the guidelines will receive a large billboard photo of their loved ones as a gift after the event.

The entire procession will last until 4 p.m.

For those taking part in the Memorial Drive, families and friends will gather at the staging area on Atwater Street across from the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. They will be assigned specific arrival times by group. Those traveling should have received an email about their time and place this week.

The day will end with a fireworks display and a concert on the Detroit Arts and Entertainment Channel.