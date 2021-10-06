Detroit's 'Neighborhood' Rivertown Market open for business

article

Detroit's newest grocery store opens Oct. 6 in the East Jefferson Corridor, three years after it was first announced.

The Rivertown Market, which positions itself as a smaller grocery store with a more neighborhood appeal, is Meijer's second small-format store in Detroit and its fourth in Michigan.

The new location, which opened its doors to its first customers at 7 a.m. Wednesday, will sell a mix of delivered food and locally-grown options from nearby vendors.

The 42,000-square-foot market comes outfitted with a bakery, fresh produce and floral areas, vibrantly colored murals on the walls, as well as beauty and health care products from local, Black-owned businesses, a release from Meijer said.

Rivertown follows Bridge Street, Woodward Corner, and Capital CIty as food retailers with a more local appeal.

The market is located at 1475 E. Jefferson.