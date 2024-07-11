Detroit's new block party rules go into effect this weekend

A critical weekend is coming up for Detroit police as they roll out a new strategy aimed at reducing violence and breaking up parties before they become too unruly for neighbors and uncontrollable for law enforcement.

After a violent Fourth of July weekend in Detroit that included a mass shooting in which 19 people were struck and two others died, police say they are stepping up efforts to stamp out the source of the carnage: illegal block parties.

"We’re going to unapologetically enforce the law, and we’re going to ensure everyone gets to enjoy a safe summer," said Chief James White.

White spoke earlier this week about the department's new plan, which includes:

8- police officers on patrol for illegal parties

A special car dedicated to patrolling neighborhoods for those gatherings

Making sure block parties get authorization from police and 75% of signatures from neighbors

"We’re going to hold these homeowners accountable," White said. "If you have an illegal block party and someone gets hurt, I think it’s imperative that there’s a responsibility for that."

It was on the city's east side on Rossini Street where the shootout sent people fleeing last weekend.

It also sent a wave of heartbreak throughout Detroit after the city had made progress in reducing homicides and shootings.

The gathering featured at least 300 people and is part of a trend that police have observed in recent weeks. An event with vague details is posted online with more information available if someone direct messages the organizer.

But the organizers never get a permit to hold the event.

"What we’re talking about is parties that go into the wee hours of the morning," White said. "Two-three hundred people in the middle of the street. Illegal weapons and drugs and drinking."

If any offenders are caught, police will be ticketing them.