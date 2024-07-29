Detroit's Olympic Uprising documentary tells of 1968 summer games bid - and its pushback

The 2024 Summer Olympics are underway in Paris - but 60 years ago, the City of Detroit was vying to host the Summer Games.

City and state officials, however, were not just competing globally against other countries - they were facing serious opposition from Detroiters. A new documentary helps tell that story, titled "Detroit's Olympic Uprising."

"We're in the midst of an intense competitive situation," said then-Gov. George Romney.

More than 60 years ago, in 1963, Detroit was in a global competition to host the 1968 Olympics - and TV 2 was in Germany as the decision was made.

"They've just made the announcement here Mexico City has won the Olympics for 1968." said TV 2 reporter Ray Lane.

It was a decision that moved Detroit's organizers to tears.

"Our guys have been terrific," said Fred Mathaei Jr. "I don't know of anything we could have done. We congratulated Mexico here a few minutes ago."

It's a story many may not know but now a new film - Detroit's Olympic Uprising - explores the city's bid in 1963 - and the opposition right here at home.

"This is the story of two Detroits - one wants glory for the city - one wants equality for its citizens," says a line from the documentary.

"I think most people have no clue about this history," said Professor Charles Simmons.

In 1963, Simmons, who is featured in the film, was just 21 years old and part of a Civil Rights and social justice organization called UHURU that was fighting back against racist policies, police brutality, and segregation in the city.

"In '63 the city council had voted to uphold segregated housing in Detroit and so we were opposed to that," he said. "We didn't think that Detroit deserved the Olympics representing brotherhood, when they would not desegregate."

"Mayor Jerome Cavanaugh and the governor, they were trying to bring recognition to Detroit," said Aaron Schillinger. "And on the other hand, you have these young Black activists - 19 and 20 years old, thinking how could Detroit possibly think of hosting an event devoted to universal brotherhood when we have unequal housing, segregated education."

Schillinger is one of the producers of the film.

"So much happened that summer of '63 and that's really when the film takes place," he said.

"The bid they submitted in 1963 was the most elaborate well-conceived, best organized bid that the mayor, the governor, John F Kennedy - they had the entire city's industrial league behind them," said producer Silke-Maria Weineck. "They thought - this time - we're going to get it."

"Probably the most important thing about the film is the way in which this intersected - the bid intersected with the emerging Civil Rights movement in Detroit," said Stefan Szymanski, documentary producer.

It's one that Charles Simmons - now 83 - remembers well, and is eager to tell.

"Sports and justice have been linked historically," he said. "The youth were fighting to change - and the elders did not pay any attention to us. And of course, the establishment paid no attention to us whatsoever.

"We had a peaceful demonstration - but it was embarrassing to the authorities because they didn't listen."

Detroit's Olympic Uprising is airing right here on FOX 2 Saturday August 3rd at 2 p.m.

And for more information, go to Olympicuprising.com



