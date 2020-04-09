Detroit's Pingree Park hosts a different kind of Easter Egg Hunt

There is a Detroit neighborhood that has figured out a way to really make the best of the Easter season.



Pingree Park is hosting a safe social distancing easter egg hunt.

Between now and Sunday, homes on streets between Gratiot and Mack will have Easter eggs in the windows for families to keep track of.

The idea is to have them at a safe social distancing way so everybody can enjoy the eggs. The idea is to get the kids some pens and paper and have them go down the block and write down the addresses where they see the easter eggs in the window.

Houses on the Burns, Fisher, Seneca and Crane streets will be participating.