Deuling protests in Detroit, two days since Joe Biden was named winner of Michigan

We're now three days past Election Day and a winner in the race for President has still not been declared. Meanwhile, tension is building across the country including in Detroit outside the TCF Center where dueling rallies are taking place.

On one side are the supporters for President Donald Trump who showed up ready to demand a recount. On the other side are supporters of Joe Biden who say the process was fair and complete.

Supporters said the counts don't make any sense and that they believe Trump won by a landslide.

MIGOP chairperson Laura Cox said there are major problems with Detroit's ballot counting, echoing the President's claims from Thursday night.

"We know there is a lack of transparency in the counting process," Cox said. "We need time to investigate that to make sure that the vote totals that are tallied are correct."

The party is now collecting sworn statements from anyone who claims fraud.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has received no credible threats of fraud and Detroit Department of Elections official Edith Payne corroborates that.

"There was no way that any manipulation or anything like that could have transpired during that election process," said Payne.

Payne said the checks and balances in the city for the election don't allow for election workers to erroneously add votes.

"There was just no way you could insert someone's name without a ballot because it just wouldn't work. Because everything had to match. We had to reconcile everything," Payne said.

Trump supporters in front of TCF Center were not convinced. They say the election isn't over, despite Biden winning Michigan by nearly 150,000 votes.

