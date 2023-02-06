Devastation of Middle East earthquake hits home for Michigan organization Samaritas

A number of Syrian families are heartbroken by a once-in-a-century earthquake. Thousands of miles away from the earthquake-ravaged Middle East, the devastation hits home for organizations like Samaritas.

"My staff, who have relatives in Turkey and Syria, they got the news about the earthquake that woke people up at 4 a.m. in that region, and we were just sharing our concern and prayer," said Mihaela Mitrofan.

Mitrofan is the program director of new American services with Samaritas. Her team works with at least a couple of hundred Syrian refugees in Michigan.

During a natural disaster, part of their work is to connect those refugees with family on the other side of the world.

"We have a partnership with The Red Cross, and they have a process for identifying family members and helping reunite with them," said Mitrofan.

Mitrofan says the refugees wait months or years, before relocating to America. Some from Syria were expected to arrive stateside soon.

The earthquake is another setback for Syrians looking to leave an already war-torn area.

FOX 2: "What is it like for Syrian refugees who have escaped their country, and they come to America with a new sense of hope?"

"Just the repeated trauma takes a toll on them," Mitrofan said. "So my team is very intentional and very equipped to perform trauma-informed care, and our services are designed to help entire families."

If you want information on how to help Syrian and Turkish families impacted by the earthquake or help refugee families in need, you can find links:

To find the United Nations Refugee Agency, go HERE.

To learn more or donate to Samaritas, go here HERE.



