Digital Divas EMU program introduces aviation, STEM careers to young women
YPSILANTI TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Only about nine percent of all FAA-certified pilots are women. Now there's an effort to take young women to new heights.
An Eastern Michigan University program called Digital Divas aims to boost the number of female pilots while introducing STEM and aviation to an underserved community.
