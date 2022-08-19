Expand / Collapse search

Digital Divas EMU program introduces aviation, STEM careers to young women

By and David Komer online producer
Today is National Aviation Day and what better way to celebrate than to recruit new pilots! Eastern Michigan University, Crosswinds Aviation and STEM Flights created Digital Divas, a program geared toward high school girls who may want a career in aviation. In this Weather or Not, we follow the students on their first flight! If you know someone interested in enrolling (it's free!) go to stemflights.org

YPSILANTI TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Only about nine percent of all FAA-certified pilots are women. Now there's an effort to take young women to new heights. 

An Eastern Michigan University program called Digital Divas aims to boost the number of female pilots while introducing STEM and aviation to an underserved community.

And to learn more online, go to stemflights.org


 