Disney Immersive Experience comes to Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit

Watch Disney classics come to life at Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit running through May 14.

The 3D experience includes a 360-degree projection around guests - as well as sensors on the floor which allows it to respond to your footsteps.

Interactive wristbands react to scene changes at the exhibit with different lights. at the show which has welcomed more than 5,000 guests in the past month since it opened.

The exhibit runs most weekends Thursday through Sunday except for the end of March. Tickets start at $39.99 and can be purchased at lighthouseimmersive.com/disney/detroit/

The Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit is located at 311 E Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48226.