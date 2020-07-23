Disney World animals to star in new Disney+ TV show

article

The lions, kangaroos and elephants at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom are ready for their closeups.

A new television show about the residents and caretakers at the animal-themed park in Florida is being produced by National Geographic and will start streaming this fall on the Disney+, Disney officials said in a blog post this week.

On March 21, 2020, the animal care team at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., welcomed a new female Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal to the herd. The 65-pound zebra was born to mom Heidi and was up and moving Expand

“The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look of the animal care and veterinarian facilities at the theme park resort.

Disney owns the theme park resort and the streaming service. The television and media arm of National Geographic is a joint venture between Disney and the National Geographic Society.

Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom welcomed guests back July 11 after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hollywood Studios and Epcot reopened days later.