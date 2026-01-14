Dittrich Furs closing its doors after a 132-year run selling to Detroit

The Brief An iconic Detroit brand is closing its doors after a 132-year run selling furs in Detroit. Dittrich Furs will officially close its doors on April 30.



It's the end of an era for an iconic Detroit brand as Dittrich Furs plans to close up shop after more than a hundred years in business.

It was a bittersweet decision for the owners behind the storefront, happy to have sold so many furs to so many customers, but sad that the journey is finally coming to an end.

Big picture view:

Since 1892, Dittrich Furs has been the leading business for selling furs around Metro Detroit.

The business has provided high-end furs to customers for 132 years. Over that time, they've developed a special report with the customers that found themselves in love with the style of clothing.

"Dittrich's has been a beacon for furwearers in Detroit and the best part of it is the generational loyalty we have," said Clarence Albert.

Albert has managed the store for years. The decision to close its doors comes down to the current owners wanting to spend more time with their family and their kids not sharing much interest in running the shop themselves.

The final day the store will be open is April 30. Albert said he isn't sure how he'll react when they finally reach the finish line.

"I don't really know. I’m man enough to say I’ll probably shed a tear," he said.

Local perspective:

As news about the legendary business spread, so did the push to buy some of the last available products.

And that means there were more than a few sales to take advantage of.

Harold Wade Jr, who is the proud owner of a new purple bowler hat, spent $375 during his most recent shopping experience. The original cost would have been $1,200.

Angee Stokes spent $292, which would instead have cost over $700.

Robin Kinnie was also in line on Wednesday to snag something good.

"We came on the second day so there's not a lot here right now, but that doesn't mean there isn't anything. There’s some good discounts, but they're slim pickings but I’ve been told that they’re going to do a restock and to check the FB page and check the newsletter," she said.