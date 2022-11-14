Dixon, DePerno, other Republicans interested in Michigan GOP chair role

The Michigan Republican Party, already divided over what happened last Tuesday, is facing another potential internal struggle as a number of candidates are interested in being the next GOP party chair.

Former governor candidate James Craig was interested but has since changed his mind.

Among those look to be the next chair – defeated governor candidate Tudor Dixon, defeated attorney general candidate Matt DePerno, former attorney general Bill Schuette, and former west Michigan congressman Pete Hoekstra.

"This is a huge opportunity for the GOP to start going in the right direction or completely implode. The Michigan Republicans are facing a massive crisis in leadership right now," consultant John Sellek said.

The party is divided into two camps – the DeVos camp and longtime GOP consultant John Yob. Former President Donald Trump, who considers himself the unofficial chair of the state GOP, is likely to get involved, too.

Shellek said that despite criticisms over her campaign for governor, Dixon has a good chance of getting the job.

"Tudor Dixon actually has a good shot at this job. She's been the face of the GOP through the primary and general elections. She's got the perfect skill set for her to be the face of the party, the television background," he said.

Shellek also thinks DePerno has some grassroots support that could propel him into the post.

The decision will be made in February.



