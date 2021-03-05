DMC partners with Detroit area churches for COVID-19 vaccinations

Beverly Cravin, received her first COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

"It's been a long year, I live by myself, so my circle is me," she said.



Cravin says it's time to expand that circle by getting the Covid vaccine.



It was made possible by a partnership with her church - the Oasis of Hope Christian Church and the Detroit Medical Center, vaccinating eligible, Detroit congregation members.



"We develop relationships with the minsters, we provide access for them, and they deliver the congregates," said Tonita Cheatham, DMC.



Cheatham, with DMC, launched the new partnership Friday at Harper Hospital.



"This is our first church day here and we are providing 500 vaccines," she said. "But this won't be the last. As we get more we will be able to provide even more vaccines."



"It's like oh my God, I got the first part done now I'm ready for the second," she said.

Getting back to travel and seeing her family out of state is Beverly's motivator.



"After my second (dose) I will wait my two weeks and I'm booking the first flight out of Detroit," she said.



DMC is also setting up vaccine sites inside a handful of Detroit churches. Check with your clergy to see if these are options for you.

"The DMC is here providing this because we understand that in addition to providing healthcare within the walls of the institution," Cheatham said. "Healthcare really starts in the neighborhoods."