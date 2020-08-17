DNC Chair Tom Perez talks about Biden and the Democratic National Convention this week

Battle lines are being drawn with the Democratic National Convention taking place this week and RNC next week.

Joining FOX 2 is Democratic Party Chair Tom Perez to talk about Joe Biden and what to expect this week. And watch live DNC convention coverage at bottom of page or by clicking here.

FOX 2: "The President has said he's done more for African Americans than any other recent president with opp zones and criminal justice reform. How do you argue that?"

Perez: "Your jobs, the unemployment rate has doubled for African-Americans since this president took office. Look at our Civil Rights pandemic. You see in the aftermath of George Floyd, that's when we need leadership to bring us together and what does this president do? He throws gasoline on the fire. So I welcome that discussion about what we are doing for African-Americans what this president has done for African-Americans, it's been an abysmal three and a half years and this is one of many reasons why we need Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House."

FOX 2: "Let's talk about age. Supposing he wins, he'll be older than when Ronald Reagan was when he left. That's a concern to a lot of people."

Perez: "The vice president always answered the bell. He has such a breadth of experience and such a limitless supply of energy, and this notion that Donald Trump who is what two or three years younger than Joel Biden? I saw him leaving the stage from that event he did. Not exactly something that inspired confidence, Joe Biden has everything it takes and then some. And you know what the most important thing he has? A heart, compassion, judgment, and those are the things that Donald Trump lacks."

Advertisement

FOX 2: "Under Trump, there was a very strong pandemic pre-pandemic, was built. And then we have Mr. Biden's $4 trillion tax plan, which is the biggest tax increase in history. Some people are wary of that."

Perez: "The signature accomplishment of the Trump administration, they will tell you, was their tax bill. What's really interesting about that is that he doesn't talk about that on the trail because remember he said there would be thousands of dollars for the typical family and tax relief. Well, that was a lie, that's not the case. This is been a big giveaway for wealthy people like Donald Trump and huge corporations that don't need it. And guess what? Our children and grandchildren are going to pay off the debt from that giveaway. Voters understand this and let's face it, we are in crisis right now. What people are voting on this November is trust. Who can I trust to get us out of the worst economic mess of our lifetime, who can we trust to finally get us out of this pandemic. Schools are about to start and we have a president who continues to say that children can't spread the coronavirus and that is false."



