DNR: Don't be alarmed if you see dead fish in Michigan lakes this spring

The Brief It's common to see dead fish near bodies of water in Michigan in the spring. Winterkill is most common in shallow bodies of water. Those concerned about dead fish should contact the Department of Natural Resources.



Seeing dead fish around Michigan lakes as the weather warms? Don't be alarmed.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, these fish kills are common in the spring, and more dead fish may be seen this year since there were more cold days and near-average snowfall compared to recent winters.

What they're saying:

"Winterkill is the most common type of fish kill," said Aaron Switzer, DNR Fish Production Program manager. "It can be particularly common in shallow lakes, ponds, streams and canals during seasonal changes. It’s a natural phenomenon, and these kills are localized. They typically do not affect the overall health of fish populations or fishing quality."

Fish can become easily stressed in winter due to low energy reserves due to minimum feedings, and temperature swings that make handling oxygen more difficult. The creatures seen in the spring may have died in late winter but are not obvious until the ice is gone.

Shallow lakes with excess aquatic vegetation and soft bottoms are more prone to this problem, especially when there is a deep snowpack that reduced sunlight for the plants.

"If you see dead fish as a result of winterkill, the fish may appear fuzzy. This is because of secondary infection by fungus, but the fungus was not the cause of death," said Switzer. "The fish actually suffocated from a lack of dissolved oxygen from decaying plants and dead aquatic animals under the ice."

Though these kills are common, if you are concerned about dead fish, report it to the DNR here, or call the nearest DNR office or Michigan's Pollution Emergency Alert System at 800-292-4706.