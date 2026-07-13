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The Brief The Michigan DNR has 97 properties for sale in its latest land auction. The August sale includes various parcels of land up for grabs.



Nearly a hundred properties are up for grabs at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' upcoming land auction.

The August sale includes various parcels along rivers, lakes, and deep in forests around the state. The properties that the natural resources department has made available are not beneficial to the state's goal of conservation, which is why sales from the auction will instead go toward acquiring land that better fits its aim.

The parcels that are up for grabs will be available between Aug. 4–28.

"Those dollars are specifically used to acquire other properties that are more usable by residents and visitors, protect important natural resources and provide accessible, quality recreation opportunities throughout the state," said Kerry Heckman, the agency's administrator of forest lands and special projects.

DNR Land Auction

The DNR frequently puts land up for auction when there are limitations on size, its surrounded by privately owned land, or adjacent development negatively affects public use.

That's why the list of available land can range from fractions of an acre that cost a few hundred dollars to dozens of acres worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Waterfront parcels on Nepressing Lake

Title-Check Lot #s 10076 and 10077: Both of these small waterfront parcels offer frontage on Nepessing Lake and access to Hunt Road, near Lapeer.

Lot numbers 10076 and 10077 are just over an acre large with an asking price of $23,000 combined.

40-acre property near Gaylord

Title-Check Lot #10098: A forested, 40-acre property with frontage on Hayes Tower Road, near Gaylord.

For $105,000, this 40-acre plot of land in Otsego County is 8 miles south-west of Gaylord. The lot number is 10098.

Waterfront parcel on Walled Lake

Title-Check Lot #10089: A small waterfront parcel with 30 feet of frontage on Walled Lake and access to E. Lake Drive, near Novi.

Off of Walled Lake near Novi is this $101,000 slice of waterfront property. The size is .02 acres and is located in Oakland County. The lot number is 10089.

14-acre parcel near Grass Lake

In Jackson County is this 14-acre property worth $58,000. It's split between Waterloo and Grass Lake Townships. The lot number is 10053.

Forested parcel near Oscoda

A forested, 2.9-acre parcel with access to Lenard Road near Oscoda,

For $13,000, this 2.9-acre land has legal road access but is not zoned for building, according to Oscoda Township. The lot number is 10051.

37 acres on U.S. 41 near Michigamme

A forested (37+ acres) parcel with frontage on U.S. 41 near Michigamme.

This land is 37.2 acres large and worth $24,000 in Baraga County, located in Spurr Township. The lot number is 10019.

Forested 40-acre near Mancelona

Title-Check Lot #10014: A forested, 40-acre property with frontage on Fairmont Court, near Mancelona.

Located in Antrim County, this 40-acre parcel of land is worth $52,500. The lot number is 10014.

Land Auction Schedule:

Twelve online auctions will be offered in August, featuring available land parcels by county:

Aug. 4 – Lapeer County

Aug. 6 – Allegan and Berrien counties

Aug. 7 – Livingston County

Aug. 14 – Alger, Chippewa, Delta and Luce counties

Aug. 18 – Baraga, Dickinson, Houghton and Menominee counties

Aug. 19 – Crawford, Kalkaska, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego and Roscommon counties

Aug. 20 – Antrim and Charlevoix counties

Aug. 21 – Alpena, Cheboygan, Iosco and Presque Isle counties

Aug. 25 – Oakland County

Aug. 26 – Oceana County

Aug. 27 – Lake County

Aug. 28 – Jackson County

Dig deeper:

Interested bidders may preregister and get more information about the online auction schedule at tax-sale.info/.

Anyone interested in bidding on a property must register before the property’s auction date. Absentee bids can be made up to 30 days before an auction.

The "interactive" bidding portion of an auction will open at 10 a.m. on that auction date. At that time, bidders will be able to see current high bids for each property. Bidders can continue to place bids on a property until 7 p.m. when bidding closes and the winning bidder is determined.

Find more information at Michigan.gov/LandForSale.