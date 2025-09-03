Doctor shares answer for improving men's self-esteem, stress and sex

The Brief A new health survey shows 81% of men notice changes when not exercising. Dr. Borland of Cleveland Clinic says self-esteem, stress and sex all get a boost from exercise About 30% of men say they don't exercise regularly.



As we look at men's health this month, we're focusing on the big three of self-esteem, stress and sex.

The backstory:

This is really targeted towards men, but ladies, the message is true for you too. If I told you there is one thing you can do starting today for free that might really improve your sex life, would you do it?

So what's the solution to lower stress, better self-esteem and sex? Exercise.



A new Cleveland Clinic Men’s Health survey shows 81 percent of men, notice negative changes when they don’t.

About 37 percent report a decrease in mental well-being, while others say they experience higher levels of stress or irritability. Not surprising, says Psychologist Doctor Adam Borland.

"The benefits of exercise really start with serotonin and dopamine, which are released within the brain and get us to feel good," said Borland of Cleveland Clinic.

Even though many men know the benefits of physical activity, 30 percent say when it comes to exercising regularly, they don't.



"When it comes to my patients, I encourage them to just get physically active every day," he said.

The survey shows body image is also top of mind.

"Men are just as susceptible as women to negatively comparing themselves and that can begin to trigger thoughts of low self-worth, thoughts of worry," Borland said.

The good news is men are sharing their thoughts, and 66 percent are comfortable asking for help.



"Thankfully, the stigma of mental health and getting mental health treatment is kind of disappearing, especially among men," the doctor said. "The younger generation is pretty open to it, but I'm seeing a lot more older men as well."

Most men also reported experiencing stress, anxiety or mental exhaustion during a typical week.

Doctor Borland says that’s understandable and encourages them to find ways to practice self-care, like exercise.

If this is making you say I'm going to start exercising, just go for a 10-minute walk and see if it turns your mood around.