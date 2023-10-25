Doctors: What to know about preventing Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Each year in the United States, there are about 3,400 sudden unexpected infant deaths, according to the CDC. While the exact cause remains unknown, doctors want parents and caretakers to know that there are preventable measures to take.

"The risk – we can reduce dramatically by doing a couple of straight forward, simple things," said Dr Vijay Manne, a pediatric doctor at Hutzel Women’s Hospital.

Ways to reduce Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS):

Always put the baby to sleep on their back.

Remove clothes, pillows, linen and any other items from the bed while putting the baby to sleep, as they could suffocate.

Have the baby sleep in your room, but in a separate space. Do not keep the baby with you on your bed.

Avoid smoke exposure to the baby. It is estimated that infants born to women who smoked during pregnancy are three times more likely to die of SIDS, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Putting the infant to sleep in its own, uncluttered space "can reduce the risk of SIDS by upwards of 50-90% almost, across the board," Manne said.

To easily remember, follow the ABC safe sleep rule. Babies should always sleep:

Alone

On their Back

In their Crib

While all babies are susceptible to SIDS, premature babies and babies with comorbidities are at higher risk, he added.

"I look for clumps in the sheets, make sure everything is tucked in correctly, make sure that I remove any extra things like pillows, blanket, receiving blanket, extra clothes," said Brittney Edmonds, a new mother.

October is widely acknowledged as SIDS awareness month. However, In the state of Michigan, October is further designated as Infant Safe Sleep Month, to spread awareness about the number of unsafe sleep deaths that occur in babies. For more safe sleep tips for your baby, visit Michigan's Department of Health & Human Services.