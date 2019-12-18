Dog at shelter for 900+ days asks Santa for forever home

article

The Pennsylvania SPCA’s longest-term resident has one wish for Santa this holiday season: a forever home to call her own.

Lucy, who has been at the PSPCA for more than 900 days, delivered her letter to Kris Kringle this week.

Shelter officials describe Lucy as a “top-notch snuggle queen” with a big personality, big smile and big heart.

“When she loves you, you feel it from head to toe!” the PSPCA wrote on Facebook.

Lucy arrived at the PSPCA through its Humane Law Enforcement team in May 2017 with her sister Bella.

Since then, “Queen Lucy” has made quite a few friends at the shelter.

“While I have many adoring subjects here, I am ready to rule over a smaller kingdom,” Lucy wrote in her letter to Santa.

Advertisement

FURTHER INFORMATION

“Thank you Santa,” Lucy's letter ends. “I’m going to keep my royal paws crossed!” (PSPCA)

Lucy enjoys learning new things, riding in cars and swimming in creeks, according to the shelter.

“She is a ‘bone-a-fido’ treat critic,” the PSPCA wrote, “and won't hesitate to let you know when a treat is subpar.”

She also reportedly loves to play dress up and is open to meeting other canine housemates.

“Lucy thinks cats are for chasing, so best not to tempt her with kitties or small animals,” the PSPCA added.

Lucy can be wary of some men, per the shelter, so she will need a patient adopter who is willing to give her time to adjust.

“Thank you Santa,” her letter ends. “I’m going to keep my royal paws crossed!”

Anyone interested in adopting Lucy, visiting her in person or hearing more about her can reach out to her “buddy” Nicole via email.

Lucy’s full letter to Santa can be read below:

Dear Santa,My name is Lucy, or Queen Lucy. I’ve been living in the shelter for over 930 days! While I have many adoring subjects here, I am ready to rule over a smaller kingdom. For my forever kingdom I will require just a few things:– Milkbones (they have to be REAL Milkbones, no substitutes!)– Lavender shampoo baths– A bench outside or a coach inside, must be able to fit my royal heinie and at least two human subjects– A backyard with a place for me to lay out in the sun– Adoring subjects to kiss my royal pawMy new kingdom should be inhabited by adults with or without older teens. I may tolerate a dog smaller than myself, but I must meet them first! I’m not a fan of kitties or other small furry subjects. I am scared of some strangers, so I will need patient subjects to help me work through my fears.Lastly, my subjects should be ready and willing to have me sit close, snuggle and kiss them. Thank you Santa, I’m going to keep my royal paws crossed!Love,Lucy — "Queen Lucy's" letter to Santa

Those interested in donating to the PSPCA can do so here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP