Dog and litter of puppies rescued in Detroit after being left out in the heat

The Brief Seven puppies, less than a week old, and their mom have been rescued from the outside heat. The owner allegedly no longer lived there but was providing only minimal basic care. All the puppies are healthy.



It was a close call for a brand-new litter of puppies and their mom who were left outside to face these hot temperatures in Detroit.

Local perspective:

Seven puppies, less than a week old, and their mom have been rescued. They were left to fend mostly for themselves in the backyard of a home on Detroit's west side.

The owner allegedly no longer lived there but was providing only minimal basic care. Thankfully, a neighbor recognized they couldn't survive in their makeshift shelter and called Detroit Animal Care and Control, whose officers arrived in time before the unbearable temperatures hit.

All the puppies are healthy and are described as "chunky," which is a very good thing. They'll soon be leaving Detroit Animal Care and Control for a foster home.

"It's really hot outside, and that's why we're really happy the neighbor gave us a call," said Director Rachel Williams. "In this particular situation with a new mom and new pups, it could be dangerous. If somebody didn't know she was back there, it could have escalated into something more serious."

What you can do:

Let this be your reminder that dogs and cats can't handle this kind of heat and should be brought inside where it's cool.

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