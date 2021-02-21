Dog rescued after spending 4 days on ice patch along the Detroit River

After spending four days on a patch of ice along the Detroit River, the dog now nicknamed Alfonso was rescued.

The Woodhaven aminal hospital staff are now caring for the dog after efforts to save him went international.

Dr. Lucretia Greear, a veterinarian at the Woodhaven hospital, says she does not know how Alfonso survived.

"A dog like this should never have survived out there for four days," says Greear.

Rescuers say they do not know if the dog was a pet that got loose but the fact that he was not groomed saved his life.

Alfonso is getting the much-needed care and love he deserves.

If you would like to help out Alfonso you can contact the Woodhaven Animal Hospital.

Dr. Greear says they would like more sweaters and pajama pants to keep him warm.