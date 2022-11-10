Dogs survive fire in Detroit while house declared total loss

article

A house in Detroit was a total loss after a fire tore through the structure early Thursday morning.

Luckily, no tenants were injured. Even more luckily were the two dogs that survived the fire, toughing it out until the fire department had put out the blaze.

The fire department arrived at the home around 6:17 a.m. and the fire was out an hour later. It was around then that two dogs, one with black fur and another with a light-blonde coat emerged with their tails wagging.

FOX 2's Charlie Langton caught the moment they ran out of the home, no worse for wear.

Firefighters said the dogs huddled in the basement away from the blaze, which might explain how they survived the danger.

MORE: Blitzen's on Bagley: Christmas-themed pop-up tavern opening in Detroit

The fire happened between Woodward and John R near McNichols.