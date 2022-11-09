Blitzen's on Bagley: Christmas-themed pop-up tavern opening in Detroit

Get into the holiday spirit at Blitzen's on Bagley, a pop-up featuring food and drinks in Southwest Detroit.

The tavern opens Thursday at 2545 Bagley St. It'll feature food from Shell Shock’d Tacos and Goblin Sushi, festive drinks, and holiday cookies.

Related: Some Emagine locations showing classic Christmas movies

"For the next two months, when you want to meet someone for a holiday hello, Blitzen’s will be the place to be," said Nick Austin, WDET music host and manager of the pop-up. "We’ll have special holiday-themed drinks, over-the-top decorations, and the coolest seasonal music around. Mistletoe is optional."

The pop-up is from InLaws Hospitality, which owns other Detroit eateries, including Green Dot Stables, Johnny Noodle King, Yellow Light Coffee and Donuts, and Goblin.

"We want every Cindy Lou Who or Kris Kringle with a need to celebrate to feel welcome here," said Christine Driscoll, the owner of InLaws. "Detroiters deserve to cut loose this season in an environment complete with twinkling lights, Christmas cookies, and the best holiday music. We’ll be all that and more."

More: Downtown Detroit Markets, Cadillac Lodge return for holiday season

The pop-up will be open Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m. until midnight. It will also be open the night before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23.