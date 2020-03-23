Dollar General hiring 50,000 people nationwide

In the middle of the Coronavirus Crisis, we're seeing our friends, neighbors, and family members lose their jobs. For those reasons, we're bringing back the Job Shop.

The Job Shop was started during and following the 2008 recession. For almost ten years, we helped the people of Metro Detroit find a job. Now we're starting it back up again.

Our first new job comes from Dollar General which has openings for 50,000 employees and plans to hire them by the end of April.

Dollar General is doubling its hiring rate and plans to add 50,000 people at stores nationwide as the demand for household essentials escalates during the COVID-19 crisis.

The retailer announced the plans to hire that many people, all by the end of April to support customer needs.

"We are proud to serve as one of America's essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option," said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General's senior vice president and chief people officer. "The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others."

There are 16,300 stores nationwide and 75 percent of Americans live within 5 miles of a Dolar General store.

The company promises competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs, and expansive benefits including day-one eligibility to telemedicine, health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, Dollar General's Employee Assistance Foundation, paid parental leave, adoption assistance and much more.

Dollar General said most of these roles would be temporary but says it has a strong track record of career growth and anticipates providing long-term career growth opportunities to some of these new employees.

In the past five years alone, Dollar General has added approximately 35,000 net new jobs to the American economy, growing its workforce from 105,000 employees in February 2015 to more than 143,000 current employees.

To apply, check out careers.dollargeneral.com/