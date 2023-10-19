Domestic abuse survivors share powerful stories during Detroit Police event

Domestic abuse survivors like Lakendra Norma are sharing their personal stories in order to inspire and empower others who may be going through similar situations.

"Your power is yours, you own it. You have purpose in this world. There's a reason that you're here," Norma said, sharing details of her abuse during the Detroit Police Department's annual domestic violence awareness event – held by the domestic violence unit.

"He got to grabbing my hair, he (dragged) me down the stairs – I could feel every bump on the back of my head," she said, adding that her abuser knocked her two front teeth out of her mouth.

In the United States, more than 10 million people are physically abused by an intimate partner every year, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

"Just because you’re in a bad situation now doesn’t mean you can’t get out of it and make your life better," said DPD Captain Rebecca McKay.

In Michigan, domestic violence is considered a misdemeanor and can result in a maximum punishment of 93 days in jail and/or a fine of $500, according to Michigan State Police.

"It’s something that we can’t ignore. It's something that we can't run from. It's something that we must do something about," said DPD Chief James White.

For more information on domestic violence awareness in Michigan, visit MSP.