Domestic assault suspect charged after standoff with Redford police

The Redford man wanted in an alleged assault who led police on a chase and barricaded himself in a four-hour standoff, has been charged.

James Jenson has been issued a 10-count felony warrant and was arraigned in 17th District Court on all charges.

Jenson, 55, was taken into custody after police found him hiding inside the residence on Seminole near Seven Mile Road on Thursday.

He had been wanted for alleged domestic assault and for threatening to kill the victims after pointing a gun at them inside the same residence at about 2 a.m. that morning.

Police were called and observed Jenson leaving the home. Investigators say he then fled and officers terminated the chase due to the high speeds.

Jenson later returned to the same house in the early afternoon hours and stayed inside refusing to cooperate with police outside and exit the residence for about four hours.