Donald Trump again takes aim at Detroit: 'It's never come back'

The Brief During an interview at the Economic Club of Chicago, former President Donald Trump again made negative remarks about Detroit, saying that the city has "never come back." He also called the U.S. a "developing nation," and used Detroit as an example of that. It's the second time in a week that Trump has taken aim at the Michigan city.



For the second time in a week, former President Donald Trump made negative comments about the city of Detroit - this time while in Chicago.

During an interview at the Economic Club of Chicago on Tuesday, Trump said Detroit never had a comeback, calling the city horrible.

"I've been talking about for the last year, about Detroit and how horribly it has been. It's just horrible because we've been talking about Detroit's coming back for 40 years, and it's never come back," he said.

He also used Detroit as an example of why the United States is a "developing nation" when discussing tariffs.

"Not one president charged China anything. They said, ‘Oh they’re a third-world nation, they're a developing world.' We're a developing nation, too. Take a look at Detroit, take a look at our cities," Trump said.

Trump's remarks drew backlash from leaders in Michigan, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer released a statement that said in part, "Detroit represents everything that Donald Trump isn't. We're tough. We have each other's backs. We will keep growing our city and making it a great place to live, work, and invest. A failed businessman who's repeatedly sold out American workers and only looks out for his billionaire buddies will never understand what this great city is all about. He's not like us. Detroit vs. Everybody."

The comments come after Trump took aim at Detroit while speaking in the city during an event at the Detroit Economic Club last week.

In a wide-ranging speech where the Republican candidate was expected to talk about the trade agreement between Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., Trump told attendees they were "going to have a mess on your hands" if Kamala Harris wins the presidential race.

"Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she's your president," he said.

Those comments also led to a flurry of backlash from leaders, including Whitmer, Mayor Mike Duggan, and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Despite his thoughts about Detroit, the former president plans to again visit the city Friday to speak at Huntington Place downtown.