Donald Trump visiting Detroit days after JD Vance's Eastern Market stop

The Brief Former President Donald Trump will speak to Detroit Economic Club members on Thursday afternoon. The stop is his second Michigan visit in a week, following a Saginaw rally last Thursday. His running mate, JD Vance, also visited Detroit this week. He spoke at Eastern Market on Tuesday.



With just under a month until the presidential election, Michigan continues to be a hot spot for candidates hoping to win the swing state.

Former President Donald Trump will be in the state on Thursday afternoon to speak at the Detroit Economic Club (DEC). This event is only open to members of the club and their guests.

Trump was last in Michigan a week ago for a rally in Saginaw. He had also previously visited Detroit when he spoke at the National Guard Association Conference in August. His other visits to Michigan have been scattered around the state.

Trump's DEC stop comes just two days after his vice presidential candidate JD Vance visited Eastern Market.

During that visit, Vance touched on electric vehicles and auto manufacturing, encouraged voters to cast their ballot early, and showered his running mate Donald Trump with praise. He also made a prediction about his trips to the state.

"I'm going to be in Michigan like 30 times," he said.

This week's visits and any future visits come as Michigan voters have already begun casting their ballots. Absentee ballots started heading out to voters in late September, and early voting starts soon.