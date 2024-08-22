Donald Trump back in Michigan on Aug. 26 for National Guard Association conference

Less than a week after visiting Michigan, former President Donald Trump will be back in the state for another campaign event - this time at the National Guard's General Conference Exhibition at Huntington Place.

Trump will be in Detroit on Monday for the final day of the National Guard Association of the United States' 146th General Conference & Exhibition, which begins on Saturday, according to its agenda.

The theme of this year's conference is The National Guard: Built to Defend America. Trump also spoke at the conference when he campaigned for president in 2016.

The Republican nominee for president spoke in Howell on Tuesday at an event framed as a press conference on crime and public safety.

It's another sign of Michigan's importance in the upcoming general election and likely won't be the last time Trump is in the state. So far, his pick for vice president JD Vance, as well as Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on the Democratic ticket, have also visited Michigan.

In a news release from the association, it said Harris was also invited to speak at the conference.

"Members of the National Guard are more than defenders of democracy, we’re all participants," said retired Maj. Gen. Francis M. McGinn, the NGAUS president. "We want to know how the next administration will support the National Guard and whether the Guard will continue its prominent role in the National Defense Strategy."

The full agenda can be found online here.