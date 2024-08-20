Donald Trump visits Howell on Tuesday to talk with Michigan law enforcement: Watch LIVE

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Michigan on Tuesday for a visit with law enforcement at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Trump will land at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. From there, the campaign will make the drive up 275 and I-96 to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office in Howell where he will speak with law enforcement and then with members of the media.

The speech is not open to the public and will be held at 3 p.m. in Howell, according to the campaign.

Two weeks ago, Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance held a similar event in Macomb County.

This is the former President's first stop in Michigan since he and Vance were in Grand Rapids on July 19. That was the duo's first public address since Trump tapped Vance as his running mate. It was also before President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick.

Vance was in the state just last week – where he delivered remarks in Byron Center, a suburb of Grand Rapids.

Michigan is one of the key battleground states in the 2024 presidential race.

Harris for President Michigan Communications Director Alyssa Bradley released the following statement in response:

"The racists and white supremacists who marched in Trump’s name last month in Howell have all watched him praise Hitler, defend neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, and tell far-right extremists to ‘stand back and stand by.’ Trump’s actions have encouraged them, and Michiganders can expect more of the same when he comes to town next week. But voters here support leaders like Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, who are focused on bringing us together, and we’ll continue working to stop Trump and his far-right extremist allies who promote division, hate, and violence."