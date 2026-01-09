Donald Trump to Detroit: Source confirm presidential visit to Michigan next week

article

President Donald Trump will return to Michigan next week for a visit to the state – his first visit since last April.

FOX 2 has confirmed from high-level sources familiar with the President's travel plans that Donald Trump will be in Michigan.

The exact time and location of the visit were not available.

However, next week is the start of the 2026 Detroit Auto Show, an event that presidents typically pay a visit to, in advance of the public opening.

