Expand / Collapse search

Donald Trump to Detroit: Source confirm presidential visit to Michigan next week

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  January 9, 2026 5:03pm EST
Donald J. Trump
FOX 2 Detroit
article

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with oil executives in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. Major US oil executives expressed caution to Donald Trump about reentering Venezuela, even as th

Expand

DETROIT (FOX 2) - President Donald Trump will return to Michigan next week for a visit to the state – his first visit since last April.

FOX 2 has confirmed from high-level sources familiar with the President's travel plans that Donald Trump will be in Michigan. 

The exact time and location of the visit were not available. 

However, next week is the start of the 2026 Detroit Auto Show, an event that presidents typically pay a visit to, in advance of the public opening.

FOX 2 is working with sources to confirm more details about President Trump's visit.

Donald J. TrumpDetroit