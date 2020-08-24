Donald Trump Jr. speaks to Michigan voters ahead of RNC

The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday, with President Trump expected to speak every night.

Also set to appear is his son, Donald Trump Jr. We talk with him ahead of his big appearance about his message to Michigan voters.

But first, he addressed the fact that, like the Democratic National Convention, this event is virtual and will be a much different convention than we've experienced in the last elections.

"Talking into a camera and doing it live will not have the same effect as when you get it back from the audience, and that was such an incredible experience for me last time. I think you're going to see a message of hope. You're going to see a message that so different than other conventions because you actually have a president that has delivered on the promises he made. 2016, Donald Trump was like every other politician. 'I'm gonna do this for the economy,' - he actually did it," he said.

FOX 2 asked Donald Trump Jr. what he would like to say to the Michigan autoworkers who may still be loyal to Joe Biden to his commitment to bailing out the auto industry back in 2008-2009.

"I'd say most of them voted for Donald Trump. But the reality is this, Donald Trump is the guy who's bringing back American manufacturing. It's literally been a part of his platform and he's done it. Joe Biden is the guy who created the rise of China. He fought for China to get permanent status in the World Trade Organization. That shipped American jobs abroad. People abroad are living your American dream because Joe Biden and his policy shifted abroad. Same with NAFTA another failed Democratic policy that Joe Biden voted for. All it did was destroy American manufacturing. So one vote doesn't negate 50 years, a half-century of bad decisions that have destroyed American manufacturing and destroyed the American dream for actual Americans," he said.

The Democrats have finished their convention with a main message of unity. We asked Donald Trump Jr. if he believes President Trump can help the nation achieve unity.

"This whole notion that the Democrats are the party of unity is absolutely ridiculous. They're only unified if you agree with them 100%. The second you have a different idea, the second you may be pro-life or a may be religious, all of a sudden now you're canceled. You're out. You're persona non grata. So there's a lot of nonsense with that."

We asked what Black Detroit voters have to look forward to in the next four years if President Trump is re-elected?

"The reality is this. Donald Trump as it relates to that, whether it be the opportunities on legislation, whether it be prison reform, guess what? Those are not conservative platform issues. Those are not things that Republicans have fought for. Donald Trump did that because they're the right thing to do. Why didn't Barack Obama do it? Why didn't he fight for those things? He could've done it. He had the House, the Senate for a while, he could've easily done that. Donald Trump got Republicans and Democrats to unite on issues that affected the very community that you're talking about greatly. It allowed for investment to go in there, got people who were sentenced to ridiculous jail terms for non-violent offenses, got them out of prison and reformed that whole structure. Donald Trump did that. Not the Democrats."

