Donate to Kits 4 Kids for Royal Oak kindergarten supplies

As kids head back to school in the fall, the pandemic will affect the way students share supplies in the classroom.

That's why two Royal Oak high school seniors are raising money to put together Kits 4 Kids.

Nadia Weller and Danya Sahib created a GoFundMe account and an Amazon wish list to collect the donations and put together supply kits for more than 500 kindergartners in Royal Oak.

Their goal is to raise $5,000 or receive all of the items needed for the kits.

