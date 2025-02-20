Donations pour in at Patton rec center for Southwest Detroit flood victims of water main break

The Brief More than 400 homes in SW Detroit were impacted by a massive water main break in the early hours of Monday morning. Patton Recreation Center on Woodmere has turned into a temporary donation center for drop-offs and pickups 24 hours a day. City officials expect repairs to begin Monday on homes with some residents expected to be able to return to their residences at the end of next week.



Thursday marked day four of clean up efforts after the massive water main break in Southwest Detroit.

A total of 400 homes were damaged as a result - but at Patton Recreation Center the support for those effected was on display with a scene of generosity with donations.

Big picture view:

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan toured the temporary donation center on Woodmere Street in Southwest Detroit.

"As I came in, a senior citizen had a plastic bag of some cans and said it was all he was able to donate but he wanted to come and provide it to the people," Duggan said.

The donation center is open 24 hours a day for drop-offs and pickups.

"Anything from clothes, pet food for their family, diapers all types of toiletries," said Crystal Perkins, director of General Services, Detroit.

Officials are trying to make it as convenient as possible for those who need help.

"We’re actually going to set up a health van next to the Roberto Clemente Rec Center tomorrow in the neighborhood so folks don’t have to come quite this far," Duggan said.

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, city leaders are making progress.

"We have just secured the furnaces and the hot water heaters from some of the contractors and the companies will be on site Monday," Duggan said. "And everybody knows they are entitled to stay at the hotel where they will be housed and fed until they have power on, hot water and heat - and the water out of the basement."

They are estimating that the soonest some families will be able to return to their homes is the end of next week. Others may have to wait a total of five to six weeks by the time this is all complete.

If you would like to donate at Patton Community Center - or if you are impacted by the water main break and need to pick up supplies, is located at 2301 Woodmere Street just north of Vernor.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from interviews with Mayor Mike Duggan and Crystal Perkins director of General Services for Detroit.



