Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,000 tip at Charlotte Waffle House

Donnie Wahlberg continues to spread love at the Waffle House - and to the people who work there.

While in Charlotte this week traveling on the Total Package Tour with his New Kids on the Block bandmates, the singer superstar stopped in for a meal at the Waffle House on Queen City Drive in Charlotte around 11 p.m. Wednesday night - and left a staggering $2,000 tip.

The receipt, which was posted on Facebook, shows the star’s handwritten tip on the $82.60 bill.

“My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars, for years! So, when I walk into a Waffle House, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens! Thanks to the team at Waffle House in Charlotte," Wahlberg posted.

Watch Wahlberg's Facebook Live from the Charlotte Waffle House here:

New Kids on the Block will be performing at the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte Thursday, July 13.